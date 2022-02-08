Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Macatawa Bank has increased its dividend payment by 28.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Macatawa Bank has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $315.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95. Macatawa Bank has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCBC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macatawa Bank in the third quarter worth $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Macatawa Bank in the second quarter worth $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 49.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 129.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

