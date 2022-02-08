Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,261,000 after purchasing an additional 200,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.17.

EMN stock opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.69.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

