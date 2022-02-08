Mackay Shields LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,222 shares of company stock worth $4,623,836 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

