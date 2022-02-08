Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,731 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NiSource’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.