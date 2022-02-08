Mackay Shields LLC Sells 950 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,893 shares of company stock worth $10,900,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.58.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

