MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.640-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $161 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.06 million.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.05. 9,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,512. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.75. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.71.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $50,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,727,144. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 48,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

