Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 5,129 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after purchasing an additional 307,768 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 149,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

