Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $4.63 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

PFG stock opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $77.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

