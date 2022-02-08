Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,833,000 after purchasing an additional 307,768 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 149,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE:RBA opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

