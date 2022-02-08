Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Agree Realty worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,045 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 68.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,238,000 after purchasing an additional 432,463 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 196.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 591,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 392,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $22,473,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.91.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADC opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.13. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.55%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

