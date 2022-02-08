Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,234 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

CNO stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

