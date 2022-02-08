Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 344,331 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 344,331 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Equity Commonwealth worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 69.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 665,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQC opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.14 and a beta of 0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

