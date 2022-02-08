Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.020-$1.020 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.27.

MMP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.61. 3,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

