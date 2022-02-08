Manchester City Fan Token 1-Day Volume Tops $3.71 Million (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $36.04 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for $10.27 or 0.00023558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.67 or 0.07063898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,506.82 or 0.99759973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00055296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

