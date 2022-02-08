Manulife Financial (MFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MFC opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.