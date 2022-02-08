Marathon Capital Management Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,769,267,000 after purchasing an additional 419,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,110,832,000 after acquiring an additional 231,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,889,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,477,000 after acquiring an additional 508,542 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.49. 18,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,792. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $203.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

In other news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,869 shares of company stock valued at $27,808,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

