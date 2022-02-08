Marathon Capital Management Buys 426 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $3,160.32. 58,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,070. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,253.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3,355.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

