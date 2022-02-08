Marathon Capital Management Cuts Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Euronav worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

EURN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. ING Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of EURN stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. 18,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,052. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.32. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

