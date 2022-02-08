Marathon Capital Management Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Arcosa by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,431,000 after buying an additional 434,653 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 601,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,341,000 after buying an additional 263,060 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after buying an additional 222,356 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arcosa by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 263,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after buying an additional 150,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,165,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after buying an additional 149,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE:ACA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.12. 1,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,428. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.