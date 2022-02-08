Marathon Capital Management Purchases 546 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Marathon Capital Management raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 70.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 488,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,224,000 after buying an additional 201,416 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 10,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,467,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,728,000 after buying an additional 230,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,257 shares of company stock worth $1,045,271. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

Shares of PNC traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.71. The stock had a trading volume of 27,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,377. The firm has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.62 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.35 and a 200 day moving average of $200.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

