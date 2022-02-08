Marathon Capital Management Raises Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Quanterix accounts for approximately 1.0% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 10.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,004,000 after buying an additional 308,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,413,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,155,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,147,000 after buying an additional 50,417 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Quanterix by 26.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,414,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 297,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 975,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QTRX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.23. 1,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,156. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $67,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $275,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,819 shares of company stock worth $846,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

