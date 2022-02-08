Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $80.56.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

