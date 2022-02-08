Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Marchex reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHX. TheStreet raised shares of Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Marchex stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. 5,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,806. Marchex has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $61,633.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Marchex by 41.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marchex by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marchex during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Marchex during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Marchex by 102.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.