Mark Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 24,628 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mark Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.85. 51,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,271,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.