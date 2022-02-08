Mark Asset Management LP Sells 1,096,372 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mark Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,096,372 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up approximately 1.7% of Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after acquiring an additional 210,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,785,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $441,287,000 after acquiring an additional 305,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

GE traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $99.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,988,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.17. General Electric has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

