MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Equities researchers at Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.25.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX opened at $370.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.46. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $321.17 and a twelve month high of $587.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.