MarketPeak (PEAK) Achieves Market Cap of $2.11 Million

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, MarketPeak has traded flat against the dollar. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarketPeak coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

