Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $196.86

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.86 ($2.66) and traded as high as GBX 206 ($2.79). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 197.50 ($2.67), with a volume of 8,246,412 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.57) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.58) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.77) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 239.25 ($3.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 230.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 196.86. The stock has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.67.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

