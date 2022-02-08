Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMC stock opened at $153.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.77 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.66.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.