Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMC stock opened at $153.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.77 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.66.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

