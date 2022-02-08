Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 16,850 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.10% of Employers worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Employers by 86,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Employers alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Employers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.15 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.