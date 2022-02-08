Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 167.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.14% of Conn’s worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CONN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Conn’s by 37.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 211,236 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,005,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Conn’s by 36.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 157,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,812,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONN stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. Conn’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $31.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

CONN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

