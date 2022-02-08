Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of CTS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 29.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,450,000 after acquiring an additional 338,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CTS by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CTS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

CTS stock opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.78. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen cut CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

