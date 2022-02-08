Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. Marvell Technology reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $71.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,558,000 after acquiring an additional 170,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

