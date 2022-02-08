MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.27. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of MCFT stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.86. 132,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,289. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $546.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

