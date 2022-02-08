MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Raymond James

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MCFT. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.40.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $33.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51. The company has a market cap of $521.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.10.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 61.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after buying an additional 144,731 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 312,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

