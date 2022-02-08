MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.050-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.60 million-$165.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.20 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.370-$4.370 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.40.

MCFT stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $521.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.10. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

