Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.79.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH opened at $113.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.15 and a 200-day moving average of $141.73. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 131.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group has a one year low of $105.15 and a one year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $138,559,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.