Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Matrix Service stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 10,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,272. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John R. Hewitt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 147.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 212.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 165,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

