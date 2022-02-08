MDU Resources Group (MDU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect MDU Resources Group to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $26.94 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

