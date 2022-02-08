MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Acquires 7,991 Shares

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 7,991 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,514.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, General L.P. Standard bought 4,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,921.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,100 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $11,907.00.

On Monday, January 31st, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $8,176.00.

On Friday, January 28th, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $8,466.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, General L.P. Standard acquired 4,210 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $22,186.70.

On Monday, January 24th, General L.P. Standard acquired 10,479 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $54,805.17.

On Thursday, January 20th, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,723 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $17,045.98.

On Tuesday, January 18th, General L.P. Standard bought 8,325 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,284.00.

On Friday, January 14th, General L.P. Standard bought 12,591 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $72,901.89.

On Wednesday, January 12th, General L.P. Standard acquired 3,000 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,050.00.

Shares of MDIA stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,532. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDIA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MediaCo during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MediaCo during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

