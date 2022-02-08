Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.810-$1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.38.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medical Properties Trust stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

