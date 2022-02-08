Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MDNA opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 594.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 57,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

