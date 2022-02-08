Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 6.0% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 89,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 68.4% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Medtronic by 295.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,119,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $140,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

NYSE:MDT opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

