MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Penserra Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 2.3% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of MercadoLibre worth $108,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,887.00.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,035.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 651.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,150.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,483.86. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $957.60 and a one year high of $2,006.71.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

