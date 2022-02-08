Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Meritor stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 654,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,584. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. Meritor has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritor news, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $173,873.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan sold 29,326 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $739,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,835 shares of company stock worth $3,999,504 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritor by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Meritor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritor by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

