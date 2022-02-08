Mesa Air Group (MESA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mesa Air Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $178.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 237,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

