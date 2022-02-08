Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Mesa Laboratories worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLAB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 40,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.12, for a total value of $317,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total transaction of $539,208.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,929 shares of company stock worth $4,074,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $269.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 188.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.52. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.