MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MetLife in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

MET has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $68.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. MetLife has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $70.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

