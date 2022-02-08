MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for 2.9% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mark Asset Management LP owned about 0.13% of MGM Resorts International worth $26,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,205,000 after purchasing an additional 581,600 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.27. 17,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 2.35. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

