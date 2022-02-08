Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,973 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 745,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $211,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 100,264 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 34.0% during the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 55,934 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 4,915,628 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,385,814,000 after purchasing an additional 976,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 340,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $300.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.06. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

